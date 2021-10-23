    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    The New Frog Alley Creates a Better Game Day Experience

    Photo: Sharon Ellman

    Publish date:

    The New Frog Alley Creates a Better Game Day Experience

    This fan-favorite experience has been relocated to provide more food trucks, a larger Kid Zone, and a new beer garden.
    Author:

    Many Frogs fans have probably been wondering why all the sudden changes to Frog Alley. KillerFrogs met with Brooke Robinson, Assistant Director of Athletics Marketing to find out what goes into the set-up each week and why some changes were made to increase the fan experience.

    Changes were made to Frog Alley for two reasons. One was to create a seamless game day experience from the Commons to the stadium, and another was to have room for further growth including more food trucks, a new beer garden, and a large Kid Zone. By making the move to Stadium Drive, the football team and the band now can walk straight from the commons to Amon G. Carter Stadium, creating more of a traditional experience like the Grove at Ole Miss or the walk-through Red Stick at LSU. With the move, there are more food trucks from Mi Cocina, who also runs the beer gardens; Rudy’s Barbeque; and traditional fan favorite Ol’ South Pancake House. 

    This change also allows room to occasionally have two or more bounce houses in the Kid Zone. With all this growth in Frog Alley, the idea is to create a more interactive fan experience. In the future, there are hopes of having merchandise retailers join in the experience.

    Frogs fans enjoying Frog Alley before a game

    Frogs Fans enjoy the new and improved Frog Alley before a recent TCU football game.

    The set-up and tear-down behind the scenes to create the Frog Alley experience is an all-day affair. Set-up usually starts up to six hours before Kickoff where the head of security begins to shut down Stadium Drive so that the vendors can begin to enter and set up. Once set-up is complete and all the vendors are in their spots, Frog Alley opens three hours prior to the game. Vendors are encouraged to create an experience for the fans. Tear-down starts 30 minutes prior to Kickoff to allow fans to get to their seats.

    This map can help guide fans through the Frog Alley experience for this week’s game versus West Virginia:

    Frog Alley Map

    For any questions while visiting Frog Alley, visit the information tent at the front near the crosswalk. Enjoy this game day experience, and as always, Go Frogs!

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Frog Alley pregame before a TCU football game
    Mem'ries Sweet

    The New Frog Alley Creates a Better Game Day Experience

    just now
    Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    TCU Football versus West Virginia: Staff Predictions

    4 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) runs the ball during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    How to Watch TCU Football vs. West Virginia

    8 hours ago
    Geremia Freri is this week's Men's Swimmer of the Week and Co-Men's Newcomer of the Week
    More Sports

    Swimming and Diving: Freri Receives Two Big 12 Weekly Honors

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_11635691
    Football

    Football: TCU vs West Virginia Keys to the Game

    14 hours ago
    TCU Men's Basketball looks to make a statement this season.
    Basketball

    Men's Basketball Poll Watching: AP Preseason Top 25

    17 hours ago
    Players Media Day Big 12
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: Big 12 Media Day with Dixon, Farabello, and Miles

    18 hours ago
    Photo: Nick Howard KFFN
    Football

    Players' Press Conference: Week 8 - "Goals are still the same."

    Oct 22, 2021