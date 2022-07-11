Skip to main content
Part Four - KillerFrogs Reaches Milestone: 1,000+ Articles Covering TCU Sports

We continue to look at some of our favorite articles over the last ten months

We continue to look at some of our favorite articles over the last ten months

We continue to look back at the journey we’ve been on for the last ten months bringing you the best coverage of TCU Sports. KillerFrogs.com added the FanNation network on SI.com last September. We recently published our 1,000th article.

Last week, we looked at each author’s favorite articles in the first two parts.

Part One – Read that article here

Part Two – Read that article here

Yesterday, we started looking at favorite articles written by other writers.

Part Three – Read that article here

And in Part Four, we finish with the rest of the favorite articles written by other writers:

For the Love of the Game – Give Up

By Tyler Brown
Chosen by Nicholas Howard

Our resident self-proclaimed “Sports Ignoramus” has written many humorous columns on his understanding, or lack thereof, of sports. On Valentine's Day, he wrote this to all those with a sports-crazed significant other and how to deal with their passion. His first suggestion: just give up.

TCU Army and TCU Basketball players celebrate at the Schollmaier

The Screwed Tape Letters: For Love of the Game

Read it here

Meet Tegan, Brayden Taylor’s Biggest Fan

By Tyler Brown
Chosen by Ryann Zeller

Go, T! Tegan is a young baseball fan. She knows the game. And she loves the TCU baseball team – especially third baseman Brayden Taylor. Tyler tells the beautiful story of their friendship and her love of the game. Grab a tissue before you read this one!

Tegan - Brayden Taylor's biggest fan

Mem'ries Sweet: Go, T! - A portrait of the Horned Frog as a young lady

Read it here

Fifty Years Ago, History was Made on the Ballfield

By Adam Shirley
Chosen by Tyler Brown

TCU has played baseball since 1896 and has played more than 3,000 games over those 126 years. Of those games, some were good, some were bad, and some were ugly. Some were even great. One was Perfect. On the 50th Anniversary of the only Perfect Game in TCU history, we talk to John Grace, the pitcher who made history.

John Grace pitched TCU's only perfect game on April 8, 1972

50 Years Ago Today John Grace Threw A Perfect Game For TCU

Read it here

We look forward to more and more articles covering all 22 of TCU’s sports. Here’s to the next 1,000 articles!

