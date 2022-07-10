Part Three - KillerFrogs Reaches Milestone: 1,000+ Articles Covering TCU Sports

Last month, KillerFrogs.com hit a great milestone. We published our 1,000th article on the KillerFrogs FanNation network. FanNation is part of the SI.com network. KillerFrogs.com added the FanNation platform in September 2021.

We continue to look back at the journey we’ve been on for the last ten months bringing you the best coverage of TCU Sports.

Last week, we looked at each author’s favorite articles in the first two parts.

Part One – Read that article here

Part Two – Read that article here

So, for Part Three, we asked our writers to look back and select their favorite articles. In this part, we look at some of the favorite articles written by another writer in our group.

Dumping on the Ump

By Tyler Brown

Chosen by Adam Shirley

It was a ridiculous call in the Big 12 Baseball tournament – a call that suspended the skipper Kirk Saarloos for two games. Our self-proclaimed “Sport Ignoramus” took a humorous look into the situation with his “Rules Reconsidered” column. It was the first time "The Adam Shirley” made an appearance in one of Tyler’s columns, probably the reason Adam chose it. That and it’s just one funny piece to read!

The Rules Reconsidered: Dumping On The Ump Barry Lewis

Read it here

By Brett Gibbons

Chosen by Barry Lewis

This article was chosen for a couple of different reasons. I knew about people traveling to hit all 30 MLB stadiums or all 32 NFL stadiums. But certainly, I hadn’t heard about those trying to reach 130+ D1 football stadiums. Andrew Bauhs, with College Football Tour, made TCU his 88th stop on his journey. It was a fantastic day. I would argue one of my favorite TCU football days, and I’ve had many of those. We lost the game, but nonetheless, the day was still perfect. Andrew introduced us to Brett, who also was making his own stadium journey – Road to CFB. Brett wrote this article about Andrew’s journey and TCU experience.

Several things came out of that day. New friends in Andrew, Olin, and Brett. And a new writer for the KillerFrogs team. Brett has killed it the last few months and brings a great perspective to our content creation. I’m glad our paths crossed that day.

College Football Tour Comes to TCU Andrew Bauhs, College Football Tour

Read it here

A Brother’s Loving Tribute to his Brother, the Baseball Coach

By Keith Saarloos

Chosen by Nathan Cross

When TCU’s baseball season ended, there were plenty of emotions. Keith Saarloos, brother to TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos, wrote a post on his Instagram account that captured the feelings many of us felt. We republished his loving tribute to his brother with Keith's permission on our site. It’s powerful. It’s a story of baseball, of family, of love.

“Every bone in his hand was broken. He went down fighting.” TCU Athletics

Read it here

We have a final part coming later this week when we pick three more favorite articles from another author. Stay tuned!

