Part Two - KillerFrogs Reaches Milestone: 1,000+ Articles Covering TCU Sports

A look back at some of our favorite articles over the last ten months – Part Two

© Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

A look back at some of our favorite articles over the last ten months – Part Two

We continue to look back at the journey we’ve been on for the last ten months bringing you the best coverage of TCU Sports. KillerFrogs.com added KillerFrogs FanNation to the site (part of the FanNation network on SI.com) last September. We recently published our 1,000th article.

We have eight regular contributors. We are looking for more to join our team before football season begins. Fan Nation now has over 130 sites on several sports verticals, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. They have 53 college sites, and for June, our TCU dedicated site was right in the middle – ranked #25 in terms of page views for the month. The only private colleges ahead of us were Notre Dame and Duke. We have blown away other private colleges like USC and Northwestern.

So, we asked our writers to look back and select their favorite articles – their favorites that they wrote and their favorites by another writer. In this second part, we look at more of the favorites chosen by the authors.

Part one featured the first six favorites chosen by the authors. Read that article here.

Basketball Memories with my Other Mother

By Barry Lewis

Basketball games just aren’t the same without my other mother. She especially loved going to the West Virginia game. As the Mountaineers came to town, I wrote a reflection on years of going to games with her. Even with a heavy heart, it was a nice journey to remember special times with a special woman.

Kay Reuter - Barry's other mother

Mem’ries Sweet: TCU Basketball vs. West Virginia is a Journey Down Memory Lane

Read it here

Visiting Every Division 1 Football Stadium

By Brett Gibbons

Brett is on a journey to experience every Division 1 football stadium – its culture, food, tradition, and game day experience. His journey is “Road to CFB.” His journey during the 2022 football season will be chronicled on KillerFrogs.com. In this article, Brett previews what to expect.

Road to CFB: Visiting Every Division-I College Football Stadium

Road to CFB: Visiting Every Division-I College Football Stadium

Read it here

Men’s Golf Hosts the Colonial Collegiate Invitational

By David Tucker

Our coverage is not just about the big three – football, basketball, and baseball. Our goal is to make sure we cover all 22 of TCU’s sports. David is our golf writer, and this article early in the season was one of his first contributions to our site.

TCU Men's Golf team comes in 6th place at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational in Fort Worth played on October 4-5.

Men’s Golf: TCU Takes 6th in Colonial Collegiate Invitational

Read it here

Blood, Sweat, and Tears – Men’s Basketball Came Oh So Close

By Nick Howard

It had been 35 years since the Frogs had won a game in the NCAA Tournament. They took care of business against Seton Hall and then faced a top seed in Arizona. It was a battle back-and-forth the entire game. And the Frogs came one missed call away from possible advancing to the Sweet Sixteen.

Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) reacts after bloody nose in the overtime period against the Arizona Wildcats during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Blood, Sweat, Tears. TCU Men's Basketball went down swinging in the Second Round of March Madness

Read it here

Dear Opponent – the K-State Version

By Ryann Zeller

Throughout the football season, we wrote a snarky letter directed to that week’s opponent. For most of the season, I wrote those letters. And boy, were there some doozies. I took a break in the middle of the season, and our fearless leader Ryann took over. She had words to the Wildcats about games in the Little Apple, especially the nearby aroma.

TCU vs Kansas State

Dear Opponent: Kansas State

Read it here

We have more of our favorites coming in the next few days. Stay tuned for more.

