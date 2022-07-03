KillerFrogs Reaches Milestone: 1,000+ Articles Covering TCU Sports

It almost seems like it was just yesterday. The KillerFrogs.com site, long-staple amongst the TCU fans, was rebranding and becoming part of the FanNation network on SI.com – a site all about TCU sports on a national platform.

We launched the site on September 14, two games into the new football season. At first, it was just me and Ryann Zeller, owner of KillerFrogs. Soon we would add another writer, then another, and then more.

A month later, just before the Oklahoma football game, we hit Article #100. By the time Big 12 basketball was well into conference play, we hit Article #500. Now, just over nine months since we launched, we hit Article #1000. That’s 1,000+ articles about TCU sports, Big 12 sports, and college sports in general.

Our dedicated group of writers has grown. We have eight regular contributors. We aren’t done. We are looking for more to join our team before football season begins. Fan Nation now has over 130 sites on several sports verticals, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. They have 53 college sites, and for June, our TCU dedicated site was right in the middle – ranked #25 in terms of page views for the month. The only private colleges ahead of us were Notre Dame and Duke. We have blown away other private colleges like USC and Northwestern.

So, 1,000 articles into this adventure, we asked our writers to look back and select their favorite articles – both their favorite that they wrote and their favorite written by another writer.

Over the next few days, we will look back at these articles. In this first part, we look at some of the ones chosen as the favorite that they each wrote.

TCU wins one for the Gipper

By Adam Shirley

The football season wasn’t going the way anyone anticipated. Legendary coach Gary Patterson had just been let go. Jerry Kill had been named interim coach. Max Duggan was injured. Chandler Morris would get the start against a team from Waco that seemed to be unstoppable. Until they weren’t.

Ranking the Big 12 Stadiums

By Brett Gibbons

Brett is on a journey to experience every FBS football stadium. He has been to every Big 12 stadium and decided to rank them. And oh boy, did he strike some nerves when this article got published. Many people reacted to why their school’s stadium was so low or why another school’s stadium was so high.

Road to CFB Ranks The Big 12 Football Stadiums Brett Gibbons, Road to CFB

Sonny-er Days Are Ahead

By David Tucker

The search for a new head coach had produced lots of rumors, but the search didn’t have to look too far. Sonny Dykes from SMU was the likely candidate. It hadn’t been confirmed yet, but all signs pointed to him.

A Game’s Great Beauty

By Tyler Brown

Patterson had just left the TCU football program about the time we added our newest writer, a self-proclaimed sports ignoramus knowing nothing about sports. But because of Gary Patterson, he learned to like football. So, he made his debut with his columns reflecting on what Gary Patterson meant to him.

The Portal Effect

By Nathan Cross

Even when football is not in season, there’s still a football story or two in this case. Our newest writer, Nathan, joined our team just a few weeks ago. He took a look at the infamous transfer portal – looking at some of the key players that the team lost and gained through the portal. There was so much content that it took two articles, both of which were among the first he wrote.

We have more of our favorites coming in the next few days. Stay tuned for more.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.