TCU Horned Frogs Release Injury Report Ahead of West Virginia Matchup
After a rebound win over the Baylor Bears last weekend, the TCU Horned Frogs moved to 5-2 on the season with a conference record of 2-2. Now that we've arrived at the end of the week, it's time to take a look at TCU and West Virginia's midweek availability report.
At this point in the season, the Frogs have remained relatively healthy aside from right guard Ryan Hughes being out for the season. TCU's depth at skill positions has kept them hopeful for a spot in the Big 12 title game. While Kevorian Barnes and Eric McAlister have been kept off the field for periods of time this season, guys like Jordan Dwyer, Jeremy Payne, and Trent Battle have helped fill the necessary roles for TCU's offense.
This week, there are a few notable names that appear on the injury report ahead of TCU's trip to Morgantown this Saturday. It isn't surprising to see Cade Bennett and Ed Small listed as "questionable" after not being at 100% last weekend. The player that headlines the injury report this week is none other than running back Jeremy Payne.
Could the Frogs Take a Step Back in the Run Game?
Against the Bears, TCU totaled nearly 200 yards (196) on the ground along with three rushing touchdowns. Barnes led the way with 106 rushing yards and two scores, while Battle totaled 75 rushing yards and a touchdown on only four carries. Against one of the worst run defenses in the Big 12, the Frogs offense did exactly what they were expected to do. Dominate in the trenches.
With Payne and Bennett listed as doubtful, it wouldn't be surprising if TCU's run game takes a small step backwards against the Mountaineers. Not only does West Virginia have a better run defense than Baylor, but TCU could also be without an integral offensive line piece.
While there's reason to believe that the Frogs can manage with other options at left guard, Kendal Briles and his offense may have to restructure how they establish the run. Part of those run game concerns stems from Payne being listed as "doubtful" and Barnes being listed as "probable" for a must-have game. If the worst happens and either one of them isn't able to suit up, Coach Sonny Dykes may need to manage the running back workload more than normal.
Questions at Quarterback for the Mountaineers?
After Nicco Marchiol went down with an injury a few weeks ago, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez and the Morgantown faithful have quickly realized that they need a quarterback. The problem? Three of West Virginia's quarterbacks are either out or listed as questionable against the Horned Frogs this Saturday.
Marchiol and Jaylen Henderson have already been ruled out for this weekend, while Khalil Wilkins remains questionable. Wilkins, a freshman from Washington, D.C., has completed 15 of 31 passes for 176 total passing yards and one touchdown. Against a formidable BYU defense, Wilkins threw two interceptions while completing less than half of his 15 total passes.
If the redshirt freshman is the starter for the Mountaineers on Saturday, TCU's secondary has the potential to have a field day in the turnover game. The Frogs are tied with BYU and Arizona with nine interceptions on the year, with safety Bud Clark returning one of them for a touchdown against North Carolina in Week 1.