TCU's Game Plan for Provo
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) will head out west for a Saturday showdown in the mountains as they take on the No. 12 BYU Cougars (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) in Provo, UT.
Sonny Dykes and the Frogs are looking to rebound after a frustrating loss to Iowa State a week prior, but will have to combat the cold weather and hostile road environment that LaVell Edwards Stadium boasts. If TCU wants to get back on track, the team will need to play clean, fundamentally sound football for 60 minutes against one of the best teams in the nation.
Starting Fast:
Slow starts have, unfortunately, become a trend for the TCU offense as Kendal Briles’ unit has been held scoreless in four of the last five first quarters. But against a team like the Cougars, the Frogs must get out to a quick and efficient start. That all begins with the running game and getting the lead backs into a rhythm. With Kevorian Barnes ruled out, it will be a tailback tandem of Trent Battle and Jeremy Payne. Look for Payne to continue getting the primary ball carrier reps as he rushed eight times for 71 yards against Iowa State.
In addition to finding a rhythm in the run game, Josh Hoover must connect with his favorite targets early and often. Last week, both Jordan Dwyer and Eric McAlister caught for over 100 yards. Mixing in secondary receivers such as Joseph Manjack IV and DJ Rogers will also be crucial.
In response to TCU’s slow starts, especially on the road, Hoover said, “It starts with practice, our preparation, and urgency. That’s something we’re focused on this week–being completely ready and tuned up from the jump and not wasting drives.”
While Hoover wore a glove on his right hand against Iowa State due to a thumb injury, he feels good to go against the Cougars. He said, “I hurt a ligament in my thumb against West Virginia, and so I felt like it was the best decision to allow me to throw the ball as good as I can. It didn’t hinder me at all; my thumb felt good. I don’t think I’ll have to wear it this week.”
Take Care of the Football and Play Disciplined:
The Achilles' heel for the Frogs this season has simply been themselves. They are the only team that has taken away their ability to win games, and the most detrimental piece of that puzzle has been the turnovers. The Frogs have committed three turnovers in three Big 12 games this season, against Arizona State, Kansas State, and Iowa State.
Ball security will be of the highest order against the Cougars, as whoever wins on Saturday will have made fewer mistakes. Dykes said, “If we don’t turn the football over, we’re going to have a chance against any team we play. We coach it as hard as we can. The players are aware of it. We do all kinds of things to ensure ball security.”
Furthermore, TCU will have to limit the penalties as they are the 6th most-penalized team in the conference. The Frogs allow 62.8 penalty yards per game on average, which ranks 3rd most in the Big 12.
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
The Frogs will look to flip the script heading into a Big 12 bout with the Cougars. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.