The Good, Bad, and Ugly from TCU's 20-17 Loss to Iowa State
As the dust settles on a gritty conference matchup in Fort Worth, many were shocked to see that the Iowa State Cyclones knocked off the 6-2 TCU Horned Frogs by a score of 20-17. The Cyclones outscored the Frogs 14-7 in the fourth quarter to secure a much-needed win in their quest for bowl eligibility.
TCU quarterback Josh Hoover had a less-than-ideal outing against the Cyclones, throwing two interceptions and only one passing touchdown. While he accumulated over 300 passing yards for the fourth time this season, the TCU offense only amounted to 17 points.
When taking a step back and looking at the Big 12 as a whole, TCU's chances to make a Big 12 championship are now practically nonexistent. But for now, that's the least of their concerns. After the loss to Iowa State, TCU's season outlook is trending downward rapidly, with matchups against BYU, Houston, and Cincinnati remaining on the schedule.
The Good- TCU's Wide Receiver Duo
Against West Virginia, the Frogs' offense struggled to put anything together but came away with the win, 23-17. In TCU's narrow loss to the Cyclones, the only piece of the offense that stood out was the Frogs' wide receiver core — more specifically Jordan Dwyer and Eric McAlister.
After dominating the Baylor Bears secondary for seven receptions for 111 passing yards and a touchdown only a few weeks ago, Dwyer only recorded three receptions for just 26 yards against the Mountaineers.
The transfer wide receiver from Idaho put together a really nice day despite the Frogs' loss to Iowa State on Saturday. Dwyer caught a career-high 11 passes for 108 receiving yards and a touchdown.
For the second time in a row, McAlister totaled over 100 receiving yards in a game — this time on 11 catches. While the sophomore didn't reach the endzone this week, his production for the TCU offense was noticeable when it came to picking up first downs and extending drives.
The Bad- TCU's Turnover Issue
For the third time this season, Hoover threw more than one interception against an opposing defense. For the Frogs, it's pretty cut and dry. When TCU turns the ball over more than once, its odds of finding wins over even average opponents become incredibly slim.
TCU's losses to Arizona State and Kansas State earlier in the season also featured multiple interceptions thrown by the Frogs. Against a Cyclone secondary that's been riddled with injuries, the Frog offense was expected to run away with the matchup in Fort Worth with relative ease.
Late in the fourth quarter, Hoover didn't get any help on offense as Jeremy Payne turned the ball over on Iowa State's side of the field. The running back led the Frogs' backfield as he totaled 71 yards on only eight carries.
The Ugly- Major Questions in the First Half
With a touchdown on their second drive of the day, the Cyclones took a 6-0 lead after a failed 2-point conversion. In the remainder of the first half, both offenses saw no shortage of punts and turnovers, whether they came in the air or on fourth down.
As the Frogs were leaving the field at halftime, head coach Sonny Dykes and his squad were met with a series of both boo's and cheers from the home crowd. If it hadn't been for a 35-yard field goal from Nate McCashland, the boo's might have been a lot louder.
Over the first two quarters, Hoover and the Frog offense totaled 207 yards and only came away with the lone field goal. For a team that tends to score pretty frequently at home, it was easily their worst half of offensive football all season. The more embarrassing part? TCU's offense has only amounted to 10 points in the first quarter across its last five games.
As previously mentioned, the Frogs have a gauntlet of a remaining schedule ahead of them. Next week, the Frogs will be traveling to Provo, Utah, to take on the No. 7 BYU Cougars. Coach Dykes's squad won't get any kind of break afterwards, as they'll then travel to Houston and then back home to face Cincinnati to close their regular season.
If the Frogs want to even contend with their remaining opponents in 2025, they'll need to get off to a much better start offensively.