TCU Volleyball Sweeps Wyoming and Rhode Island
TCU Volleyball's hot start to 2025 continued after they picked up a pair of wins over Wyoming and Rhode Island. The Horned Frogs are competing in the Fight in the Fort with three matches in a span of 24 hours.
Domination over Wyoming
On Thursday night, TCU played its first match of 2025 against a team that wasn't ranked. Wyoming came in with a 2-4 record, having lost to No. 23 Missouri earlier that day. The Frogs didn't play down to their competition, having won in straight sets (25-13, 25-21, and 25-19).
Alice Volpe had a tremendous game for TCU. She set a new career high in digs with 23. The libero has been one of the best in the country. A big difference in the match was TCU's performance at the service line. They picked up eight aces compared to Wyoming's two.
Rosemary Archer had a 3-0 run of her own just from the service line. After a dominant first set, TCU ran into some adversity in the second set. The Frogs were a bit out of sync, and the Cowgirls jumped out to a 14-8 lead. However, with the offensive efforts of Becca Kelley and Evan Hendrix, TCU stormed back to even things up at 15.
They wound up winning the set and carrying the momentum to finish off the sweep. TCU's defense continues to shine, as they held Wyoming to a .000 hitting percentage in set one. Sarah Sylvester had an efficient night, with eight kills, hitting .636, and tallied five blocks.
Rhode Island Recap
In the first match of a Friday doubleheader, TCU took care of business with a sweep over Rhode Island. Backed by a balanced offensive effort, the Frogs dominated the Rams. For the first time this season, all 17 players got some action.
Ten different players picked up a kill for TCU, led by Becca Kelley with 11. Mikala Young and Emily Van Groningen each had eight.
In set one, the two teams went back and forth to an 11-10 Rhode Island lead. A kill by Evan Hendrix swung the momentum to a mini 5-0 run in favor of the Frogs. Both teams struggled at the service line, which kept the Rams alive, but TCU began to pull away, and Kelley slammed a kill to win set one.
Young had a solid second set for the Frogs as they cruised to a 25-12 win. She picked up three kills early on and took advantage of her opportunity.
Set three saw McKenzie Berg pick up four kills on eight swings. The Frogs held an 18-13 lead, but the Rams sparked a quick 3-0 run to keep things close. A kill from Berg and Melanie McGann forced a Rhode Island timeout to make it 20-16.
The Rams struggled down the stretch with several attack errors, and the Horned Frogs overpowered them to close out the match, winning 25-17. It was a fun match for TCU, and it allowed everyone to get their opportunity to play. It was a big sweep for Jason Williams' squad as their day is not done yet.
At 6:30 p.m., the Fight in the Fort will conclude with a ranked-on-ranked matchup, as TCU will play No. 23 Missouri. It will be televised on ESPN+.