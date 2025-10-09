Why TCU Could Have Success Running the Ball Against Kansas State
After two strongly disappointing efforts by the TCU running game to start Big 12 conference play, Saturday’s road matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats could be a pivotal turning point.
Kansas State has one of the worst rush defenses in the Big 12. With that said, it doesn’t guarantee TCU to have a field day rushing the ball, but it could see the Frogs have a bounce-back day on the ground.
Kansas State’s rush defense ranks 14th in the conference. They have surrendered 1,006 yards to opposing rushers for an average of 167.7 yards per game (13th). The Wildcats have also allowed 4.0 yards per carry (9th) and 11 rushing touchdowns (15th).
The defense has struggled throughout the season, allowing over 200 rushing yards on three occasions to Army (237), Arizona (234), and UCF (205). Kansas State is 1-2 when allowing more than 200 rushing yards, with the one win coming against the Knights two weeks ago.
To reiterate, there is no guarantee the Frogs will bounce back, but the trends certainly show a path for TCU to take advantage of Kansas State.
Additionally, with the return of Kevorian Barnes, the TCU running back room appears to be healthy heading into Manhattan. Barnes led the Frogs’ rushing game with 16 carries for 48 yards against Colorado, but TCU still averaged just 2.7 yards per carry. Among the other TCU running backs, Trent Battle, Nate Palmer, and Jon Denman combined for just 19 yards on 10 carries.
One major blow that came out of Fort Worth on Tuesday was an injury update on one offensive lineman. In his weekly press conference, Sonny Dykes said that Ryan Hughes will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. Hughes was helped off the field in the first quarter against Colorado and did not return.
TCU continues to piece the puzzle together when it comes to the ongoing struggles and changes at the offensive line. But come Saturday, they will have to show up against Kansas State in a hostile Manhattan environment.
What’s Next?
Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) will hit the road for a daring matchup in Manhattan, Kansas, against the Wildcats (2-3, 1-2 Big 12). The last time TCU went to Bill Snyder Family Stadium, they lost 41-3 in the 2023 season, but the Frogs will be looking to get back on track and earn their second win in conference play.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11, at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on FOX.