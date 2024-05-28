College Baseball Regionals Preview: Tennessee Set to Host Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southern Miss
Everything college baseball fans need to know about the Knoxville college baseball regional between Tennessee, Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southern Miss.
On Monday, the hosts and seeding for the regional round of the college baseball world series were announced and Tennessee came in as the top seed after winning the SEC tournament. The Volunteers will be playing host to Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southern Mississippi to see who will advance to the super regional round.
Tennessee will take on Northern Kentucky while Indiana and Southern Miss face off against one another before them. The regional round is double elimination format. The Volunteers come into post season play with an overall record of 40-14 while Northern Kentucky finished with a 35-22 record. The Hoosiers compiled a record of 32-24-1 while Southern Miss comes in with a 41-18 record.
The Volunteers are led by Christian Moore who holds a .382 batting average with 28 home runs and 63 RBI. For Northern Kentucky, it's Liam McFadden-Ackman who has been the headliner for the team as he has a .362 batting average with 21 home runs and 76 RBI, both of which lead the team. Indiana's offensive presence has been rooted in Devin Taylor who is batting .352 with 18 home runs and 49 RBI. They will also be charged with trying maintain Southern Miss' Dalton McIntyre who is batting .389 with 34 RBI.
Defensively in this regional, Tennessee has the edge over everyone as they have the fourth best staff ERA in the country at 3.83 with Southern Miss the next closest with a 5.00 ERA which ranks 54th in the country. Needless to say, some of these games might be a matter of who can put up the last surge of runs in the ball game and who does a better job of scoring runs in bunches for this regional.
The regional rounds start Friday May 31st and once they all conclude the super regionals will be announced on June 4th. If Tennessee wins its regional then they will also host for the super regional round as they landed a national seed.
