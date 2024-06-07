FINAL: Tennessee Takes Game One From Evansville
The Tennessee Volunteers took game one of a three-game series against Evansville in the Knoxville Super Regional.
The No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers continued their hot streak in Knoxville, Tennessee, by taking game one against Evansville. It's a best-of-three series for the right to advance to Omaha, Nebraska, to play in the College World Series. The Vols still haven't won a national championship in their program history, but they're gelling at the right time.
The hot hitting leads all headlines, as the Vols continue to build on their program record single-season home run tally that they set in the Knoxville Regionals. Christian Moore launched a two-run shot to set the program's all-time home run record for a player in a single season, but everyone got in on the fun early.
Evansville did bat well and had some admirable pitching performances throughout the game, but Tennessee's bats have proved too much for everyone they've faced recently. First pitch for game two is scheduled for 11:00 AM EST on Saturday morning, and Tennessee will look to eliminate Evansville and move on.
