LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. Evansville

Evan Crowell

Tennessee's Christian Moore (1) and Tennessee's Cannon Peebles (5) celebrate after Moore hits a home run during a NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, June 1, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Tennessee Volunteers squre off against Evansville in a best-of-three game series.

The Tennessee Volunteers square off against Evansville later this afternoon in the Super Regionals for an opportunity to advance to the College World Series. It's a best of three series for a chance to head to the big stage, and here's the full information on how to watch the action later this afternoon.

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Evansville

  • Gameday: Friday, June 7th, 2024.
  • Game time: 3:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN2 / ESPN+
  • Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Alternate Streaming Plan: ESPN App

The No. 1 ranked Volunteers are set to host Evansville strating Friday night in Knoxville, Tennessee. Head baseball coach Tony Vitello spoke to the media and provided his thoughts on what the biggest challenges for the Volunteers may be. 

“I think controlling the adrenaline and intensity of the whole deal. I think our crowd helps us a ton. You gotta get a little cautious though about getting too amped up and I think our guys handled it great. Again, to me being the second weekend in a row back home in a playoff environment should help our guys have a vision of what it looks like and how to handle it," Vitello said.

Tennessee LIVE Updates vs. Evansville


Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.

