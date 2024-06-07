Tennessee Has Top-10 Hardest Strength of Schedule
The Tennessee Volunteers have a top-10 strength of schedule in the 2024 college football season, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.
The Tennessee Volunteers have an important season ahead of them; in an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff field, the Vols have an excellent opportunity ahead of them, but there are some tough opponents in their path. ESPN's Football Power Index ranked Tennessee as the No. 9 team in college football, but they also had the Vols with the No. 8 toughest strength of schedule.
Florida, Mississippi State, Georgia, Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama, and Oklahoma come in ahead of Tennessee, highlighting how difficult it is to play in the SEC. The Oklahoma Sooner and Texas Longhorns join the conference this season, which only raises the standard in college football's best conference.
Tennessee squares off against Alabama, Georgia, and Oklahoma this season, three difficult games that will test the mental and physical strength of this football team. However, if they can come out come out of those contests strongly, it bodes well for their chances for an eventual CFP berth.
