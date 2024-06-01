Tennessee vs Indiana Live Updates, Betting Line
The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 1 ranked baseball team in College Baseball and after a Game 1 win over NKU. Game 2's first pitch is scheduled for 6 PM against Indiana, and we have the live updates for you here on Volutneer Country.
How to Watch: ESPN+/SECN+
First Pitch: 6 PM EST
Odds: Tennessee -330 on DraftKings, -350 on FanDuel
ODDS DISCLAIMER:Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Tennessee vs Indiana LIVE Updates
First Inning:
Top -
Bottom -
*This article will be updates frequently throughout Saturday night's matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers*
Keynote from Friday Night's win over NKU:
P, AJ Causey picked up his 12th win of the season with his performance on Friday night, which is tied for the fifth most in a single season in program history with Chris Freeman (1993). The junior righthander is the first Vol to reach the 12-win mark since Luke Hochevar tied the program record with 15 in 2005.
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.