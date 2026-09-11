Brewers Andrew Fischer's Explosive Season Just Took an Interesting turn

The Milwaukee Brewers could very well end up finishing the 2026 season with the best overall record in baseball, to go along with the best farm system in the league as well.

Milwaukee has so much firepower down in the minors, starting with baseball's No. 1 overall prospect, Jesús Made. But the list goes on and on for Milwaukee. The Brewers' farm system is stacked, to say the least. That's certainly the case when you have a guy who just hit the most homers in a season by an MiLB hitter this century, and yet he's the club's No. 5 overall prospect.

That is the case with young slugger Andrew Fischer. The 22-year-old slugger has been dazzling the baseball world all season up to this point. On Thursday, Fischer blasted his 47th long ball of the season, which is the most by any hitter down in the minors since 1968.

No. 47 for Andrew Fischer!



The @Brewers' No. 5 prospect is the first Minor Leaguer this century to hit 47 homers in a single season. pic.twitter.com/76FojtRmKM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 11, 2026

More History For Andrew Fischer

Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer throws to first base during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, Fischer has hit the fifth-most homers by a player down in the minors of all-time, per Biloxi Shuckers media relations/broadcaster Javik Blake.

ANDREW FISCHER STANDS ALONE! He now holds the record for the most HR in a season by an MiLB hitter this century and moves into sole possession of 5th place in the Modern Era with #47!#ShuckYeah #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/DioL1AoO6B — Javik Blake (@javblake8) September 11, 2026

The run that Fischer has been on has been absurd to watch all season up to this point. The 22-year-old began the season with High-A Wisconsin and he smashed 20 homers and drove in 50 runs in 54 games played. Then, he was promoted to Double-A and he has been even better. Fischer has played in 69 games in Double-A and has hit 27 home runs and has driven in 63 runs.

You don't see seasons like what Fischer has been able to put together down in the minors very often, clearly. He has the most homers in a season down in the minors since 1968 and he still has time to add to the tally. All of this is in his first full season in professional baseball.

When Spring Training arrives, third base is going to be under a microscope for Milwaukee. Fischer is making the case for himself to get the call to the majors next season. What else can he do? But Made also will be someone to watch, despite the fact that he's 19 years old. Made has played in 121 games in Double-A and is slashing .270/.345/.430 with a .775 OPS, 14 homers, 90 RBIs, 36 stolen bases, 24 doubles, six triples and 87 runs scored. He's another guy who could be in the mix at the hot corner.

The talent in the Brewers' farm system is immense. It's been a fun ride this season with Fischer bashing homers left and right. Hopefully, he can carry that to the majors soon.