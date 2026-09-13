Padres vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Sept. 13

Sunday Night Baseball features an intriguing NL West battle, as the San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants with a playoff spot on the line.

San Francisco is eliminated from playoff contention, but the Padres hold a 1.5-game lead on the final wild card spot in the National League and are just 2.5 games out of the top wild card spot with a couple weeks to play in the regular season.

So, San Diego has a ton to play for, and it enters this game on a six-game winning streak.

Nick Pivetta (3.43 ERA) is set to make his second start since coming off the injured list earlier this month, and he tossed five scoreless innings back on Sept. 7 against the Washington Nationals.

He’ll take on Giants ace Logan Webb (4.10 ERA), who has been up and down for a lot of this season.

San Diego is a road favorite in this matchup, but I’m eyeing a bet that incorporates both starters on Sunday night.

Padres vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (+135)

Giants +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

Padres: -131

Giants: +109

Total

7.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Padres vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

San Diego: Nick Pivetta (2-2, 3.43 ERA)

San Francisco: Logan Webb (8-8, 4.10 ERA)

Padres vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 7:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Padres record: 80-68

Giants record: 62-87

Padres vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Nick Pivetta UNDER 3.5 Hits Allowed (+116)

Pivetta returned from a five-month absence to toss five innings of two-hit ball (on just 63 pitches) in his last outing, and I think he can keep this San Francisco offense in check on Sunday.

The Giants rank 10th in MLB in batting average, but they’re one of the worst teams in the league offensively, ranking 24th in runs scored and 21st in expected weighted on-base percentage this season.

Pivetta may not even pitch a full five frames on Sunday, as it was pretty clear he was on a pitch count in his first start back in the rotation. That gives the Giants less chances to get to him, and the right-hander has three starts this season with two or fewer hits allowed.

At plus money, I think this prop is worth a look since it’s possible Pivetta is asked to get less than 15 outs in this matchup.

Padres vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

In today’s edition of Walk-Off Wagers – our MLB Best Bets column at SI Betting – I shared why I trust both of these starters in the early innings:

The Padres are 1.5 games up on the Diamondbacks for the final wild card spot in the National League, and they find themselves as road favorites against the Giants on Sunday night.

Nick Pivetta (3.43 ERA) returned to the San Diego rotation earlier this month after missing a ton of time with an elbow injury, and he tossed five innings of two-hit ball in a win over Washington.

Now, he takes on Giants ace Logan Webb, who bounced back from an awful start to September (nine runs allowed against Pittsburgh) with six innings of one-run ball in a win over St. Louis. Webb has a 4.10 ERA this season, but the Giants haven’t gotten him a ton of run support (under five runs per game) in 2026.

I think this could be a low-scoring matchup in the first five frames, especially since Pivetta was sharp in his first start back in the big leagues.

These teams are 24th (San Fran) and 22nd (San Diego) in runs scored this season, and the Padres are 22nd in that stat still over the last 30 days despite making a playoff push.

I’ll bet on these two starters to keep these offenses in check early.

Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-160 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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