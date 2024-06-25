Peyton Manning Says Tennessee Baseball Title Won't Be The Last for Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteer legend Peyton Manning had some bold words to say following the Volunteers' baseball title in the College World Series.
The Tennessee Volunteers were crowned national champs following their win over the Texas A&M Aggies in game three of the College World Series. It is the program's first-ever national title, and according to one Tennessee legend, it will not be the last one.
Peyton Manning and other notable Tennessee alumni were in attendance for the Volunteers' historic victory, and the former Tennessee quarterback had some strong words to say following the win. According to him, it's not just the baseball program that will be stamped into the record books, it's all of Tennessee athletics. "This is not the last. Tennessee is coming in all sports," Manning said.
Manning would certainly know a thing or two when it comes to winning championships. Over his NFL career, Manning won two Super Bowls and played in four total over his lengthy career. The baseball team's national title win was the first in Tennessee athletics since the women's indoor track and field won one back in 2009.
They are the first No. 1 overall seed to win a national title since 1999. Tennessee defeated Texas A&M 6-5 in a decisive game three of the College World Series. A historic evening for the University of Tennessee.
