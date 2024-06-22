Preview: Tennessee vs Texas A&M, College World Series
A look into game one of the college world series in Omaha between the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies.
Game one of the college world series starts on Saturday between the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies. It is an SEC showdown in Omaha for the title this year, and between two conference opponents that have played one another just one time this season.
The Volunteers come in with a 58-12 overall record while the Aggies sit at 52-13. Tennessee defeated the Aggies in the SEC tournament this season en route to a conference title. Other than that, there is not much to go off of to compare the two teams outside of the numbers.
The Aggies have been relying on their pitching staff in Omaha thus far. They beat Florida in the first round by a final score of 3-2, then Kentucky 5-1 and Florida again 6-0 to punch their ticket to the title game. Tennessee has been doing a little bit of both. They completed the comeback against Florida State to win in round one 12-11, then North Carolina 6-1 and Florida State again 7-2 after an impressive pitching performance from Zander Sechrist.
The Volunteers have made the College World Series championship for the first time since 1951. The Volunteers lost to Oklahoma that season. They will now have a chance to win their first-ever baseball championship in a three-game series in Omaha after keeping a clean slate through the College World Series up to this point.
According to DraftKings, Tennessee is listed at -180 odds to win game one of the championship series. That number has changed since Thursday when it was listed at -154.
How to Watch:
Event Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time - 7:30 PM EST
Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)
TV: ESPN/ESPN+
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
