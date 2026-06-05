Tennessee Baseball Flame-Throwing Pitcher Announces Return to Program

The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the more intriguing headlines now that they have started to receive some good news, as they have already learned that they will be hosting multiple transfer portal prospects, and have even learned that they will be returning some of their biggest stars.

Jackson Estes Returns to Tennessee Baseball

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander walks to the pitchers mound during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The newest player who has announced that he is set to return to the baseball program is Jackson Estes, who is entering his second season with the Tennessee Volunteers baseball program after suffering a season-ending surgery before his first college baseball season. This means he is entering next season as a redshirt-freshman next season.

Mike Wilson was the reporter who announced the news, as he confirmed the Vols are very high on the prospect. Here is what he had to say, as he has one of the better traits out of all of the pitchers who will be returning.

"The lefty was up to 97 in the fall before having internal brace procedure late in the fall and missing the 2026 season. Very exciting young arm and a player the Vols are high on," Wilson stated.

Estes is one of the better players from his high school class, as he was rated as a top 500 player in the class, but what makes him unique is that he is a left-handed pitching prospect. He is from the state of Arkansas, and in the state of Arkansas he was rated as the No. 1 pitcher, but the No. 9 player overall from the Razorbacks state.

Prior to his college career beginning, he was one of the more electric pitchers in the state of Arkansas. According to MaxPreps, the talented prospect finished with a 2.62 ERA, which would have been elite had he done this in college. Luckily for the Vols, he will be returning to the program, and they will have the chance to.

Estes will be one of the better players in the state

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