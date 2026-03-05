Tulane vs. Temple Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, March 5

Both Tulane and Temple will need to find some magic if they want to go on a deep run in the upcoming American Conference Tournament, but the good news is, they each have two games left to improve their seeding.

The two teams will face each other tonight, with both of them coming in on significant losing streaks. Tulane has lost three straight games, and Temple has dropped six in a row, a losing streak that began with a 77-66 loss to Tulane on February 11.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for tonight's rematch.

Tulane vs. Temple Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Tulane +4.5 (-110)

Tulane -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Temple +164

Tulane -200

Total

OVER 144.5 (-115)

UNDER 144.5 (-105)

Tulane vs. Temple How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 5

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Liacouras Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Tulane Record: 17-12 (8-8 in American)

Temple Record: 15-14 (7-9 in American)

Tulane vs. Temple Betting Trends

Tulane is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 11-4 in Tulane's last 15 games

Tulane is 5-1 ATS in its last six games vs. Temple

Tulane is 6-2 ATS in its last eight road games

Temple is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 6-3 in Temple's last nine games

Temple is 1-6 ATS in its last seven home games

Tulane vs. Temple Key Player to Watch

Derrian Ford, G - Temple Owls

Derrion Ford is leading Temple in points per game, averaging 18.1. He's also averaging 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, while committing only 1.5 turnovers. He's the clear primary offensive option for the Owls, and he put up 26 points against Tulane in the first meeting between these two teams. If he has another performance like that tonight, Temple will be in a good spot if the Owls can get him some support.

Tulane vs. Temple Prediction and Pick

Temple has the stylistic advantage in this matchup, so despite losing against Tulane the first time around, I'm going to take the Owls in the rematch tonight. Tulane is a 3-point shooting team, and the Owls rank 83rd in the country in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 32.3% from beyond the arc.

Look for rebounding to play a role in tonight's game. Tulane is one of the worst rebounding teams in the country. The Green Wave ranks 358th in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 44.2% of available boards.

I'll lay the points with Temple at home tonight.

Pick: Tulane -4.5 (-110)

