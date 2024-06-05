Tennessee to square off against Evansville in Super Regionals
Tennessee will host Evansville in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional this weekend on either Friday or Saturday.
Tennessee will continue their postseason journey on its home turf as they prepare to square off against Evansville in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional.
Tennessee's path to the Super Regional can be characterized as pure domination. The Vols put together an undefeated effort over the weekend after handling Northern Kentucky with a 9-3 win, beating Indiana by a score of 12-3 and walking through Southern Miss with a 12-3 win in the Knoxville Regional Championship.
Evansville on the other hand defied expectations over the weekend, emerging as the lone No. 4 seed to advance to the super regionals this postseason. The Purple Aces went on to upset the No.1 seeded East Carolina Pirates with a narrow 6-5 victory in game two of the Greenville Regional Championship to advance themselves to their first super regional in program history.
While on paper Evansville may appear to be an easy ticket to Omaha for the Vols, the Purple Aces, led by seasoned head coach Wes Carrol have been on an offensive tirade that demands respect. The Purple Aces hold the second most doubles in Division I baseball, totaling 153 and broke their program's single-season home run record with 82. As for the mound, Evansville features a dominant left-hander in freshman pitcher Kenton Deverman. Deverman earned himself Mountain Valley Freshman Of The Year honors after holding an ERA of 3.53 paired with an undefeated conference record of 5-0.
Despite Evansville's success, the No. 1 seeded Tennessee Volunteers hold a clear advantage over the Purple Aces in almost every category, particularly in terms of experience. This weekend's matchup will serve as the Vols fourth straight super regional, while the Vols will look to improve upon their perfect 9-0 record in regional games played at home under head coach Tony Vitello.
Game times for this weekend have yet to be announced but the Vols will face off against Evansville on Friday, June 7 or Saturday, June 8.
