Tennessee to play Florida State in first round of College World Series
No. 1 Tennessee will face off against No. 8 Florida State in the first round of the College World Series.
For the first time in program history, the Vols have secured consecutive appearances in the College World Series after a commanding 12-1 win in Sunday's rubber match against Evansville in the Knoxville Super Regional. Now, the Vols are set to take on No. 8 Florida State as they kick off the opening round of the College World Series.
Florida State enters the College World Series following a one-sided showing against UConn in the Tallahassee Super Regional. The Seminoles needed just two games to move past the Huskies, starting with a lopsided 24-4 victory in game one and then sealing the series with a 10-8 win in game two. Florida State has encountered little resistance in the early stages of the NCAA Tournament, maintaining an unblemished 5-0 record thus far.
For Tennessee, the top-ranked Volunteers were met with their first bout of adversity in the Knoxville Super Regional, as the No. 4 seeded Evansville Purple Aces attempted to play spoiler after a shocking 10-8 victory over the Vols in game two of super regionals. Despite the setback, Tennessee managed to regroup in Sunday's pivotal game three matchup, with an exceptional performance from their bullpen, highlighted by starting pitcher Zander Sechrist, who delivered 6.1 innings without conceding any earned runs. On the offensive front, the Volunteer bats put on a clinic, launching seven home runs and tallying twelve hits en route to a dominant 12-1 victory, securing their second consecutive College World Series appearance.
The first round of the College World Series is set to take place on Friday and Saturday. Game times are yet to be announced.
2024 College World Series matchups
- No. 1 Tennessee vs No. 8 Florida State
- No. 4 North Carolina vs No. 12 Virginia
- No. 2 Kentucky vs No. 7 Georgia/No. 10 NC State
- No. 3 Texas A&M vs Florida
