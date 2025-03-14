Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Florida Gators Baseball Final Injury Report (GAME ONE)

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello during the NCAA college baseball game against St. Bonaventure on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.

The final injury report ahead of Tennessee vs Florida baseball game one on Friday night

Tennessee vs. Florida is finally here as both teams play in their first conference game and series of the season. The Volunteers are entering this game ranked 2nd in the nation, while the 16-2 Gators enter as the 7th ranked program.

This game will take place inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium as will the rest of the games this weekend. The Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators will both be without star players today, with six total players on the injury report.

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report

• Alberto Osuna (OUT)
• AJ Russell (OUT)

Florida Gators Injury Report

• Pierce Coppola (OUT)
• Frank Menendez (OUT)
• Kyle Jones (OUT)
• Cade Kurland (OUT)

