2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year

The 2025 MLB Draft is set for July 13–14 in Atlanta, and Tennessee baseball is primed for another strong showing. Eight former Vols are projected to be drafted after a successful 2025 season.

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello during game one of the NCAA baseball tournament Fayetteville Super Regional between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
After eight Tennessee players were selected in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Vols continue to prove they are a consistent source of top-tier talent heading into the 2025 draft

Here’s a breakdown of where each former Tennessee standout ranks both overall and by position in ESPN’s prestigious list.

Liam Doyle — LHP
Overall Rank: No. 6

Position Rank: No. 3

Doyle headlines Tennessee's 2025 draft class. The southpaw turned heads with his mix of velocity, command, and pitch maturity, solidifying himself as a potential top-5 pick.

Gavin Kilen — SS
Overall Rank: No. 20

Position Rank: No. 9

Kilen brings advanced bat-to-ball skills and plus defense at shortstop. His consistent production and smooth infield actions have scouts projecting him as a Day 1 pick.

Andrew Fischer — 3B
Overall Rank: No. 24

Position Rank: No. 2

Fischer offers elite power potential at third base, ranking as the second-best player at his position. After a breakout year at the plate, he’s considered one of the most dangerous right-handed bats in the class.

Marcus Phillips — RHP
Overall Rank: No. 40

Position Rank: No. 7

A hard-throwing righty with a bulldog mentality, Phillips made his case with a dominant SEC season. His ability to miss bats with both the fastball and secondary pitches makes him a potential second-round steal.

AJ Russell — RHP
Overall Rank: No. 67

Position Rank: No. 14

Russell’s experience and control make him a valuable piece for any pitching staff. Though he battled injuries early in 2025, he returned to form in time to draw renewed draft buzz.

Dean Curley — 3B
Overall Rank: No. 78

Position Rank: No. 5

Curley is one of the more versatile infielders in the class. Though listed as a third baseman, he’s flashed enough athleticism to hold his own at multiple positions, giving him added draft appeal.

Tanner Franklin — RHP
Overall Rank: No. 111

Position Rank: No. 31

Franklin flew under the radar early in his career but emerged as a late-inning weapon in 2025. His rising velocity and strikeout rate helped him climb draft boards in the final month of the season.

Nate Snead — RHP
Overall Rank: No. 229

Position Rank: No. 69

Snead’s upside remains intriguing despite a dip in command. Scouts are betting on the arm talent, and a strong pre-draft showing could push him up the boards.

Bonus Mention: Henry Ford — LF (Virginia)
Overall Rank: No. 104

Position Rank: No. 4

While not a Tennessee player yet, Ford's development at Virginia has made him one of the top left fielders in the draft.

Tennessee isn’t just sending players to the draft — it’s sending professionals ready to compete. And with another loaded class on deck, the Vols continue to stake their claim as one of college baseball’s most potent pipelines to the pros.

The 2025 MLB Draft will be held over two days, July 13-14, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta. The draft will consist of 20 rounds, with the first 74 picks (including the first two rounds, compensatory rounds, competitive balance rounds, and prospect promotion incentive selections) revealed on the first night.

ESPN and MLB Network will broadcast the first round, starting at 6 p.m.ET, with the first 43 selections being live. Rounds 4-20 will be held on Monday, July 14, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET and streamed on MLB.com.

Published
