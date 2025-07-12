Volunteer Country

Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025

After eight Vols were selected in the 2024 MLB Draft, Tennessee Baseball is poised to send another wave of top-tier talent to the pros in 2025.

Josh Greer

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello signals the team against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello signals the team against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Tennessee Baseball has become synonymous with Major League Baseball Draft success—and the numbers continue to back it up.

After eight former Volunteers were selected in the 2024 MLB Draft, head coach Tony Vitello’s program is once again positioned to flood the draft boards in 2025. With a combination of high-octane arms and polished position players, the next wave of Vols features some of the most highly regarded talent in the country.

The 2025 draft class is headlined by left-handed ace Liam Doyle, shortstop Gavin Kilen, and third baseman Andrew Fischer—all projected early-round picks. Alongside them are versatile contributors and high-upside players such as Dean Curley, Marcus Phillips, AJ Russell, Tanner Franklin, and Nate Snead.

This group represents a continuation of Tennessee's recent trend: producing MLB-ready players who make immediate impressions in professional baseball systems. Their success is no accident—it’s the result of a culture built on development, competition, and opportunity.


The 2024 MLB Draft served as a resounding endorsement of Tennessee’s reputation as a collegiate powerhouse. Last year, eight Vols heard their names called:

Christian Moore – Los Angeles Angels

Blake Burke – Milwaukee Brewers

Billy Amick – Minnesota Twins

Dylan Dreiling – Texas Rangers

Drew Beam – Kansas City Royals

Kavares Tears – San Diego Padres

A.J. Causey – Kansas City Royals

Aaron Combs – Chicago White Sox

This group brought a dynamic mix of power, consistency, and SEC-tested experience to the draft, reinforcing the program’s ability to develop pro-ready players year after year.

Since taking the reins in Knoxville, Tony Vitello has elevated Tennessee into one of the most respected programs in the country. It’s not just about winning games in the SEC—it’s about building careers. The combination of elite facilities, top-tier player development, and national exposure has turned Rocky Top into a destination for players with big league dreams.

With the 2025 MLB Draft set for July 13–14 in Atlanta, Georgia, another strong class of Volunteers is ready to take the next step.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Josh Greer
JOSH GREER

Home/Baseball