Tennessee vs Texas A&M Betting Odds, College World Series Game Three
What are the betting odds for Tennessee vs Texas A&M for the College World Series game three?
After dropping the first game, the Tennessee Volunteers forced game three after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies in game two on Sunday. The two SEC teams will now play game three on Monday at 7 PM ET to decide who wins this year's national title. Here is everything fans need to know about game three.
The Volunteers have made the College World Series championship for the first time since 1951. The Volunteers lost to Oklahoma that season. They will now have a chance to win their first-ever baseball championship in game three of the College World Series. Texas A&M will also be playing for its program's first-ever national title.
According to DraftKings, Tennessee is listed at -230 odds to win the national title Monday evening while the Aggies sit at +175. The sportsbook also has the run line set at -1.5 in favor of the Volunteers.
Justin Lamkin will be the starter for the Aggies in game three. The lefty pitcher has compiled an impressive 2024 season with a 5.00 ERA, 86 strikeouts, 20 BB and 35 earned runs in 63 innings of work. In his two games against Florida in the College World Series, he did not surrender a single run in either game, allowed four hits and struck out 15 batters in eight innings of work.
Tennessee will be rolling with Zander Sechrist on the. mound who has been exceptional for the Volunteers. This season he has a 3.22 ERA, struck out 69 batters, walked 15 and has allowed 26 runs in 72.2 innings of work. He pitched against Florida State in the Volunteer's final win before the World Series Championship and went 6.1 innings, struck out three, walked one and gave up just two runs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
