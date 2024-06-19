Tony Vitello addresses media ahead of rematch against Florida State in College World Series Semifinal
Tony Vitello spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday's rematch against Florida State in the College World Series semifinals.
Top-ranked Tennessee will take on No. 8 Florida State in the College World Series semifinals, a rematch of the teams' thrilling opening-round contest. Head Coach Tony Vitello addressed the media ahead of the Vols matchup, highlighting if it helps to play teams they've already beaten and the benefits of having two days off.
"I think it gives you a little bit of an understanding of what you're looking at, but each day is different. In particular here. Everybody that you're gonna face is gonna bring a different starting pitcher to the table that day, different relievers available, and then a different mindset too. Again, every day has got its own flavor to it." Vitello said.
"Monday's the big one. Here you kind of get into a routine where you, you have a day off typically in between, so you just kind of roll with it. But there's been a lot of emotion lately. So the mental fatigue and physical fatigue certainly isn't anything these guys can't play with, especially in that stadium. But it helps kind of get you back to neutral and, you know, heal up any, you know owies you got like you're talking about. But yesterday was a big one. Today was kind of back into our routine and a little bit back to normal business." Vitello said.
Additionally, Vitello gave an update on the availability of center fielder Hunter Ensley for Wednesday's game. Ensley exited Sunday's game against No. 4 North Carolina after colliding with the center field wall following an outstanding catch.
"A little bit of an easy answer would be day to day. Definitely better today than he was on Monday. It was good for the guys to earn a day of rest or kind of a recovery day, which it has been ever since Hoover on Mondays. Back to work today and he was involved in everything. I don't know if he could have gone full speed but he was cautioned to not go full speed through everything. He did everything that our guys just not as much as he might normally do." Vitello said.
The first pitch for Wednesday's semifinal matchup is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET.
