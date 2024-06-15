WATCH: Tennessee walks off against Florida State in opening round of College World Series
Vols left fielder Dylan Dreiling hit a walk-off single against Florida State in the opening round of the College World Series.
Tennessee triumphed over Florida State, in what became one of the most memorable games in program history. Left fielder Dylan Dreiling delivered a walk-off single that sealed the Vols' 12-11 victory in Friday's opening round of the College World Series.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, with two outs and two runners on and the game tied at 11-11, left fielder Dylan Dreiling stepped up to the plate with an opportunity to win the game. After watching the first pitch for a ball, he connected with a high-hanging breaking ball to left-center field, securing a walk-off victory in the first round of the College World Series.
Tennessee baseball will face No. 4 North Carolina in the second round of the College World Series, scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
