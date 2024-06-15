Volunteer Country

WATCH: Tennessee walks off against Florida State in opening round of College World Series

Vols left fielder Dylan Dreiling hit a walk-off single against Florida State in the opening round of the College World Series.

Blake Schowalter

Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers left fielder Dylan Dreiling (8) singles in the winning run against the Florida State Seminoles during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee triumphed over Florida State, in what became one of the most memorable games in program history. Left fielder Dylan Dreiling delivered a walk-off single that sealed the Vols' 12-11 victory in Friday's opening round of the College World Series.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, with two outs and two runners on and the game tied at 11-11, left fielder Dylan Dreiling stepped up to the plate with an opportunity to win the game. After watching the first pitch for a ball, he connected with a high-hanging breaking ball to left-center field, securing a walk-off victory in the first round of the College World Series.

Tennessee baseball will face No. 4 North Carolina in the second round of the College World Series, scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

