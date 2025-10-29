2026 Linebacker Removes Commitment From Tennessee Football
The 2026 recruiting class for the Tennessee football program took a hit as former linebacker commit Braylon Outlaw has decommitted from the Volunteers following a visit to Georgia Tech.
The Pike Road (Ala.) standout was one of the very first commits in the 2026 recruiting cycle, originally choosing the Vols on November 8th of 2024, helping kickstart the class.
Tennessee now has 23 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class following the decommitment of senior linebacker Braylon Outlaw.
Braylon Outlaw Recruitment Process
He was early to lock in his commitment, showing his belief in head coach Josh Heupel, defensive coordinator Tim Banks, and the rest of the coaching staff on Rocky Top.
Leading up to his commitment and even after the announcement, Outlaw made the trip to Knoxville several times to visit the program and envision his fit on campus.
However, a visit to Georgia Tech as they hosted Temple in September opened the door for the Yellow Jackets, and following a second visit last weekend, the ACC program has seemingly captured all the momentum in his recruitment down the final stretch of the high school recruiting cycle.
Tennessee Linebacker Recruiting Outlook
Tennessee will now be left with two commits at the linebacker position, both being blue-chip recruits in Brayden Rouse and TJ White, both showing the high-level effectiveness of the identification and recruiting ability for position coach William Inge, who has been a welcomed addition to the coching staff under Heupel.
In-state standout Joel Wyatt will begin his collegiate career playing the safety position, but he has the frame and skillset that always gives the staff the option of potentially moving him down to linebacker down the road as well.
Despite losing the commitment of Outlaw, there is still a lot to like with the potential of the future at the linebacker position as Inge has showed high-level development to this point as well.
Future at Linebacker Under William Inge
Arion Carter has been one of the best linebackers in the SEC, and arguably even the nation, during his junior season, taking a significant step forward this year to provide a rock-solid leader in the middle of the defense and a mentor to Edwin Spillman.
True freshman Jaedon Harmon and Jadon Perlotte have also consistently flashed as they have earned more playing time in conference play, generating hope for a very strong room in the future when paired with the commits coming in.
There figures to be little drop off in the 2027 recruiting cycle at linebacker with five-stars Cooper Witten and Kaden Henderson taking gameday visits to Tennessee this season.