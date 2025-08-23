Volunteer Country

2026 LB Commit Talks Tennessee Following Win Over 7A Opponent

Braylon Outlaw discusses Tennessee, visit plans, and more following a team win.

Dale Dowden

2026 Tennessee football LB commit Braylon Outlaw during pregame before the Pike Road Vs. Prattville match-up.
2026 Tennessee football LB commit Braylon Outlaw during pregame before the Pike Road Vs. Prattville match-up. / Dale Dowden - Vols on SI
In this story:

AHSAA's Kickoff Classic would feature a clash between 6A Pike Road and 7A Prattville.

The Patriots would defeat the Lions 21-14 on Thursday following a 30-minute weather delay.

The game would feature a 2026 Tennessee football LB commit Braylon Outlaw.

Outlaw made his presence felt a few times throughout the game, including a nice hit on the opponent's quarterback as the passer went air-born to throw the ball.

The entire Pike Road defense did a solid job flying to the ball, particularly, the linebacker core.

Following the win, Outlaw caught up with Vols on SI to recap what it means to get the win, fall visit plans, and more.

"I feel like it's a great win for the team. The last few years we've come out and started 0-1. Our goal this year was to come out and not be 0-1, start off 1-0 for the first time in forever. We came out, we competed, and we got the job done," Outlaw said.

Outlaw has been committed to the Vols since November of 2025, and everything is still in good standings between the commit and the program.

"Oh, it's a great relationship; it's like a family. I feel very at home; they treat me well and not just me feeling at home, but I also feel comfortable in what I see in the system. I see that as a place I can go play and develop myself, and get to the next level," Outlaw explained.

The committed linebacker would offer some insight on what William Inge loves about his game.

Coach Inge and Coach (Tim) Banks, they definitely like my speed, my sideline to sideline (fluidity), and they think that's what makes me so versatile," Outlaw said.

Outlaw is one of three linebackers in the 2026 class for the Vols as Brayden Rouse and TJ White are the other two. Outlaw says the three, "mesh well."

"We have a good relationship. I've been with them both on multiple visits, and we're cool. We get along great; we have good chemistry; I feel like we mesh well."

The Alabama native has one visit on the schedule and that will be to Tennessee on November 1, as the Vols face the Sooners of Oklahoma.

Outlaw would admit that Ole Miss has backed off as the Rebels were hot on Outlaw for a while, but revealed that Auburn is still pushing a bit. There was no indication that there was any interest in the Tigers or if there would be a potential visit.

Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

