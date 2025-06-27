Volunteer Country

Braylon Outlaw Tennessee Peer Recruiting Following Vols OV

Braylon Outlaw talks Tennessee Volunteers peer recruiting and many more

Caleb Sisk

Braylon Outlaw during a high school game with Pike Road High School
Braylon Outlaw during a high school game with Pike Road High School / Braylon Outlaw (Instagram)
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted many players on campus recently, including their linebacker commit Braylon Outlaw, who recently shut down his recruitment.

The talented prospect has been committed to the Vols and finalized his decision to stay committed to Tennessee over the Ole Miss Rebels. Outlaw recently caught up with Vols On SI to discuss his visit and more.

"It was a good visit. I had a great time," the Tennessee Volunteers linebacker confirmed when speaking to Vols On SI.

Was this visit reassuring and is he keeping his recruitment locked down following this visit?

"Yes, it was reassuring. Definitely solidified my commitment."

The talented commit was peer recruiting, as he was in the ear of two of Tennessee's biggest targets. Those targets are a high four-star and a five-star.

"Yes, I talked and recruited Brayden Rouse as well as Savion."

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting