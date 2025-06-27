Braylon Outlaw Tennessee Peer Recruiting Following Vols OV
The Tennessee Volunteers hosted many players on campus recently, including their linebacker commit Braylon Outlaw, who recently shut down his recruitment.
The talented prospect has been committed to the Vols and finalized his decision to stay committed to Tennessee over the Ole Miss Rebels. Outlaw recently caught up with Vols On SI to discuss his visit and more.
"It was a good visit. I had a great time," the Tennessee Volunteers linebacker confirmed when speaking to Vols On SI.
Was this visit reassuring and is he keeping his recruitment locked down following this visit?
"Yes, it was reassuring. Definitely solidified my commitment."
The talented commit was peer recruiting, as he was in the ear of two of Tennessee's biggest targets. Those targets are a high four-star and a five-star.
"Yes, I talked and recruited Brayden Rouse as well as Savion."
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Grizzlies Snag Vols Defensive Standout Jahmai Mashack with Final Pick of 2025 NBA Draft
- Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft
- Josh Heupel Has an Interesting Trend With Tennessee Volunteers Quarterbacks
- Where Did Tennessee Players Go In The NBA Draft?
- Tennessee Target QB, Jayce Johnson Names Top-5 and Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback is Reportedly "More Advanced Than Hendon Hooker"
- Tennessee Priority Level Target Sets Commitment Date
- 2026 Tennessee Target Dereon Albert Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in Joe Lunardi’s 2025–26 Early Bracketology
- Tennessee Basketball Legend Goes Undrafted In NBA Draft
- Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top Three Returning Cornerback for 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers QB Target Ty Snell Makes Major High School Football Decision