2027 In-State Prospect Jace Boyd Previews His Tennessee Football Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers are expecting a solid visit list for their upcoming game against the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday. One of the players who has announced that he will be visiting the Vols is former Bowling Green EDGE commit Jace Boyd.

Boyd is an EDGE from Alcoa and an in-state kid who loves the Vols program and everything that they have to offer.

He recently caught up with Vols On SI to detail his upcoming visit and detail what he is looking forward to the most on his short trip to Neyland Stadium from where he resides.

Jace Boyd Talks to Vols On SI Ahead of His Tennessee Visit

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I’m definitely excited for the atmosphere and the fans and just the overall experience coming into Knoxville and seeing such an energetic crowd," Boyd said.

He would then go into conversation about which coach he is looking forward to speaking with the most.

"I’m definitely looking forward to speaking with Coach Inge. We've already had a great relationship; we’ve spoken multiple times, and we just have a good relationship," Boyd said.

This isn't his first visit to Knoxville, but there is still a goal for him on this visit.

"This visit, being my second one with the first game, and now this one will definitely get me more familiar with some other coaches, and hopefully I can earn an offer from these coaches and be at home here in Knoxville," Boyd said.

He would then detail what this Tennessee visit looks like from a game perspective.

"This game in particular will definitely show me a lot that Knoxville and the fans have to offer and the hospitality that this team shows," Boyd said.

Finally, the talented prospect, who was previously committed to Bowling Green, detailed what his message is to Tennessee fans.

"My message to Tennessee fans is to watch me. I’ve got a great season coming up, and I'm looking to be at home in Knoxville, GBO," Boyd said.

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