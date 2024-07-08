Cameron Sutton Receives Suspension From NFL
Former Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Cameron Sutton will miss the first eight games of the season after violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
Former Detroit Lions corner Cameron Sutton has officially received an eight-game suspension after violating the NFL's personal conduct policy earlier this offseason. Per ESPN, Sutton "entered a pretrial diversion program in April to resolve a domestic violence case." Sutton was charged with misdemeanor battery and turned himself in to law enforcement on March 31 after being wanted for weeks.
Sutton was entering the second year of a $33 million contract with the Lions; the team released him once he was charged. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He spent four seasons at the University of Tennessee, logging 127 tackles, 13 for loss, seven interceptions, and 30 pass deflections. Sutton was perenially one of the top defensive backs in the SEC, earning freshman All-SEC honors and continuing to improve each season. Sutton has appeared in 101 games in the NFL, logging 233 tackles, seven forced fumbles, and nine interceptions during that time.
