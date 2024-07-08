Lamar Brown Trims Recruitment
2026 five-star offensive lineman Lamar Brown (Erwinville, La.) has cut his recruitment to 15 schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
University Lab High School offensive lineman Lamar Brown is among the creme of the crop in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He ranks as the No. 5 prospect in the class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, and has earned 23 offers during his short time in high school.
The 6-foot-3.5, 255-pound Louisiana native has most major programs giving pursuit and decided to make an early cut to his recruitment. On Monday, Brown narrowed his focus to twelve schools - Alabama, Florida State, Houston, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Tulane, UCF, and USC will continue competing for him.
The LSU Tigers have set the pace in his recruitment, as he has visited campus numerous times over the past few years. They have a heavy inside track, but Tennessee and every other program on his list will swing hard over the next year and a half. The Vols were his eleventh scholarship offer, and while he hasn't made it to campus yet, they've already spent a long time developing a relationship with him.
