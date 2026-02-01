Seahawks vs. Patriots Odds for Super Bowl 60 One Week Before Kickoff (Seattle Still Favored)

One. More. Week.

Super Bowl LX is just seven days away, as kickoff is set for Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. EST in Santa Clara, Calif.

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks are favored in this matchup against the New England Patriots, but both of these teams were long shots (+6000 before the season) to win the Lombardi Trophy ahead of Week 1. So, which team does the betting market expect to come out on top next Sunday?

The odds have shifted in favor of the Seahawks since opening last weekend, but there are some interesting betting splits to look at -- especially on the moneyline -- to see how the public is wagering on this game.

Here's a crash course on the odds movement for Super Bowl LX!

Seahawks vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Patriots +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Seahawks: -230

Patriots: +190

Total

45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

How Have the Odds Moved for Super Bowl LX?

There has been odds movement on the spread, total and moneyline so far in this matchup.

Seattle opened up as a 3.5-point favorite in this game and -218 on the moneyline while the Patriots were +180 to win this game. All of those odds have moved in Seattle's favor, as Sam Darnold and company are now 4.5-point favorites and -230 to win this game on the moneyline. New England is +190 on the moneyline (a little better value than at open) to win this game.

As for the total, it has dropped a point from 46.5 to 45.5 with a lot of sharp money coming in on the UNDER last week.

What Are the Current Betting Splits for Super Bowl LX?

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the betting splits for the game (the percentage of bets and the handle) are updated regularly. Here's how things look on the spread, moneyline and total with a week to go before Super Bowl LX:

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Percentage of Bets: 67%

Handle Percentage: 74%

Patriots +4.5 (-105):

Percentage of Bets: 33%

Handle Percentage: 26%

Moneyline

Seahawks: -230

Percentage of Bets: 48%

Handle Percentage: 46%

Patriots: +190

Percentage of Bets: 52%

Handle Percentage: 54%

Total

45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

OVER 45.5

Percentage of Bets: 54%

Handle Percentage: 60%

UNDER 45.5

Percentage of Bets: 46%

Handle Percentage: 40%

Note: The percentage of bets is strictly the amount of tickets on each side. The handle is the amount of money wagered on each side.

What Are the Betting Trends to Know for Super Bowl LX?

Betting trends can be useful when deciding which side to bet on, but bettors should avoid blindly following trends, especially in a game like the Super Bowl. The teams in the Super Bowl are different every season, so it's more important to analyze the make up of each roster, how they've performed all season and their current form rather than only trusting a trend -- no matter how effective -- to hit.

Here's a look at a few interesting trends entering Super Bowl LX:

The Seahawks are 14-5 against the spread this season (the best mark in the NFL)

The Patriots are 13-6-1 against the spread this season (the second-best mark in the NFL)

New England is 2-1 against the spread in the playoffs this season

Seattle is 2-0 against the spread in the playoffs this season

Since 2003, Super Bowl favorites are just 7-15 against the spread

Over that same stretch, favorites of more than three points are 2-9 against the spread

