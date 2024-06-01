Cristian Conyer Announces Transfer Destination
Former Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Cristian Conyer officially announced his transfer destination on Saturday.
Former Tennessee Volunteers corner Cristian Conyer has officially found a new home. Conyer entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this year and announced on Saturday that he would transfer to Coastal Carolina with four seasons of remaining eligibility.
He earned a redshirt during his first year of college football, appearing in one game with the Vols against the UConn Huskies. Conyer logged one tackle during Tennessee's 59-3 win in Neyland Stadium; he was a decorated sprinter during his high school career and is sure to generate interest during his stay in the transfer portal. He was expected to rotate into the secondary for Tennessee this season.
"I have entered the transfer portal with three years of eligbility remaining," Conyer wrote in a post to his X account. "I'd like to thank Coach Heupel and the University of Tennessee for the chance to play in the SEC. I appreciate the support of the coaching staff, my teammates and fans. Thank you Vol Nation!"
