DeSean Bishop Shares Heartfelt Statement About His Faith
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams that have made the most out of what they have, as some of the players that they have is among the best of what they do. This includes their star running back DeSean Bishop. Bishop is one of the better players at the position on the Vols roster and across the nation, as he has been on fire recently.
While it would be easy to take the credit for what he does, it isn't all him. He expresses his faith through his voice and his ability to use the platform that he has, which is something that he was able to discuss on Monday during the Vols presser ahead of Tennessee vs Kentucky.
What he had to say may leave you at a loss of words in a good way, as he continue to show his leadership.
DeSean Bishop Speaks on His Faith and Mission After Football
"That's been the biggest blessing and part of this is knowing that i'm doing what I'm supposed to do on the field, but that's expected from me. I believe at the end of this God really wants me to bring people closer to him, and he's given me this platform to kind of set myself up, but set everybody else up for what they want out of this, because football is going to come to an end at one point. God doesn't care how many touchdowns I score, how many yards that I rush for, he cares about how much of the gospel I'm spreading, how much faith I put in, how much I'm getting closer to getting into heaven. I believe that's what this journey has really been about, and I feel like the reason i'm having this success is because of him, I mean I know that's why I'm having my success, and I know that if I keep continuing to follow him I'm setting an example for everybody else that they can't only get out of what they want out of this, but they have receieved eternal life and received peace that you can't achieve from what the world gives you. I'm just grateful that he's blessed this and blessed me with the ability and voice that I have. I'm looking forward to continung this great journey and the good fight of what he wants me to do."