OPINION: Dylan Sampson Staking Claim as SEC's Top RB
Tennessee Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson staked his claim as the top ball carrier in the SEC.
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson has been one of the best-kept secrets in college football over the past few years. He bided his time behind several NFL-caliber backs before becoming the unquestioned alpha of the room this offseason. It was reasonable to assume he'd find success early in the season behind one of the best rushing attacks in America. Still, even he may not have been able to forecast this initial level of success.
Sampson eclipsed 150 all-purpose yards in both outings thus far, finding the end zone five times in the season's first two weeks. He leads the SEC in rushing yards and touchdowns; Sampson is also third in yards per carry among SEC runners with at least 20 attempts thus far. He's been a reliable outlet in the passing game for quarterback Nico Iamaleava, converting several key third downs already on screens in the middle of the football field.
The Vols have had one of the best rushing attacks in college football since head coach Josh Heupel took the job. They've sent several backs and linemen into the NFL for their massive successes on the ground, but Sampson has an opportunity to perform better than any of them. With a balanced offensive attack within the realm of possibility, the sky truly is the limit for Sampson in this offense.
