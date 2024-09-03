ESPN Ranks Tennessee Volunteers Inside Top 12 for College Football Rankings
ESPN has released its newest rankings and the Tennessee Volunteers have been ranked inside of the top 12.
Following Saturday's dominating win over Chattanooga, people are starting to take note of what head coach Josh Heupel has cooking in Knoxville. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava looked like everything he was built up to be and the defense had themselves a soldi day as well. There is still a long way to go before the final rankings of the regular season, but the Volunteers are already being plugged into playoff discussions.
ESPN released their latest college football top 25 rankings and the Tennessee Volunteers came in at No. 12. Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas and Georgia were the only other SEC teams ranked ahead of them. It just goes to show that no matter how meaningful or meaningless an opponent may seem, there is always something to prove on every Saturday. And the Tennessee Volunteers have started off the season by proving they aren't the same team they were last season. Here is what ESPN wrote about them:
"If you didn't buy Nico Iamaleava stock this offseason, the price just went up. Tennessee's redshirt freshman phenom threw for 314 yards and three TDs on 22-of-28 passing in his first home start, breaking the school record for passing yards in a half, and rolled to a 69-3 win over Chattanooga Mocs. The Vols threw for 414 yards, rushed for 304 and scored on 10 of 13 drives against a preseason top-10 FCS opponent, and their defense didn't let the Mocs cross midfield once in the first half. This team looks ready to take on a top-25 foe with NC State up next. -- Olson"
ESPN Top 25 Rankings:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Miami
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- USC
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Iowa
- NC State
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Georgia Tech
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.