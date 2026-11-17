Jordan Lewis is the nation’s highest-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2029, according to Rivals. Lewis holds offers from all over the country and has earned the nickname “Tank”. This is no understatement: the “Tank” is listed at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, as just a sophomore in high school, and is only going to get bigger over the next few seasons.

The South Carolina native visited Tennessee last weekend, and he was blown away by the Vols.

Jordan Lewis Recaps Tennessee Visit

Jordan Lewis | Via Jordan Lewis on X

Lewis loved his trip to Neyland, and it was an experience he will never forget.

“Tennessee’s atmosphere was really special. The fans were amazing, and it was a blessing to be able to experience that environment firsthand. Loved the dark mode.”

Tennessee would go on to defeat Kentucky 34-6 on Saturday in a huge win for the Vols. Throughout the pregame, postgame, and the game itself, Lewis took some notes and had a few takeaways.

“My biggest takeaway was seeing the culture and how much everyone cares about the program. I learned a lot and really appreciated the opportunity. HUGE Thanks to Coach DC and Coach Elarbee for truly laying out the Orange Carpet!”

The visit more than blew Lewis away, and now he is seeing Tennessee in a whole new light.

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“Visits like this mean a lot because I get to build relationships and learn more about the coaches and program. I’m thankful Tennessee has taken the time to get to know me as a person and as a player. And it gives Tennessee an advantage because of how genuine their coaches are.”

After such a great visit, Lewis has a message for Vols fans.

“I just want to thank all the Tennessee fans for showing so much love and hospitality. It meant a lot to me, and I’m truly grateful for the experience. And #GBO!!!”

Lewis does not have another visit planned to Knoxville, but he hopes to visit again in the spring

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