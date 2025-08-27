Everything From Tennessee OL Lance Heard In His Media Availability Session
One of the lone returning offensive lineman from a season ago for the Tennessee Volunteers talked to the media ahead of the matchup against Syracuse. Lance Heard has been a mentor and been a leader for all the new parts that are on the team in 2025. He has been relishing that role teaching some of the young guys how to get it done and what they need to focus on. Here is everything from his press conference.
On how he is feeling now that it is game week.
“Uh, excited. It came pretty fast. You know, from January to this point, you don't want to take it for granted because it goes by so fast, and the season came so fast.”
On how different he feels at the end of last year and how much he has been working on his craft..
“Been working on my game a lot. Almost a night and day difference. Just the way I move around. I mean, I lost a lot of weight and feel a lot better healthwise. You know, around this time last year, like I said before, I had knee surgery, and week two, I had a high ankle.”
On if there is something to prove this season…
“100%. I mean. They ain't going to have high hopes for us, you know, with a younger line, but, you know, all we got to do is prove it. We ain't worried about nobody else think we know what we got inside that room.”
On what the offensive line has in its room…
“We got violence. We bring violence to the game, man. We play hard and, you know, we're very smart to be a young group, you know.”
On his relationship with true freshman David Sanders…
“Oh, with Dave, man, I know he's going to be a hell of a player, and it's only right for me to guide him the right way. To make sure that he doesn't make the same mistakes I made as a freshman. I mean, it's only right. Um, I'm a junior. He's a freshman. He was a five-star, you know. has high hopes for him, you know, so just making sure that he lives up to the expectation.”
On how ready Sanders is to play as a true freshman…
“Um, readier than ever, honestly. I think he's gained a lot of weight, and he looks good.”
On what he has seen from the other guys on the offensive line…
“Jesse Perry has grown, too. Um, he's gained more pounds and he's a little thicker, and I think he's got a lot stronger.”
On if he had anybody last year he could look up to….
“I mean, yeah, I think so. Just coming in like I just looked up to all the guys, you know, because they was in the offense before me. Guys like John Campbell, uh, Coupe, Sprag, Dre, all of them, you know, we was all close.”
On how the players from last year showed him how to be a mentor…
Just by showing me the way, you know, getting in the building early, making sure that you're taking
notes, taking the proper notes. Making sure your diet is right, some of everything. You know, Coop is good with that stuff.”
On how much coaching Sanders has helped his game…
“It helps me a lot because it lets me know that I can't slack either, and I know that he's watching me, and if he sees me doing, you know, stuff half ass, you know, that's what he's going to do.”
On what he has learned about Joey Aguilar…
“Joey's quiet, man, but he's cool. I think he's a good player, man. But, you know, we'll see Saturday.”
On what he likes about the running backs Tennessee has…
“I like all of them, man. They tough like they ain't scared, man. They're going to run the rock.”
On opening up big holes for the running backs…
“Yeah, we've been pretty good in the run game, but even when we're not, he's going to make something happen (Desean Bishop).”
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.