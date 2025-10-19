Josh Heupel Shares Statement on Tennessee Throwing Pick-Six Against Alabama
The Tennessee Volunteers played against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, and they were defeated for the second time this season. They were defeated by a score of 37-20, as the Vols lost and the spread was covered by the Alabama Crimson Tide. There were many plays that was game-changing, with one of the biggest plays in the game coming against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half.
The Vols issued a pass with no timeouts and nine seconds on the clock. This was a pass that was thrown to the right side of the field by Aguilar and was intercepted on the one-yard line. Not only was it intercepted on the one-yard line, but it was returned to the end zone for a pick-six as the clock expired ahead of halftime.
The Vols head football coach Josh Heupel spoke with the media about many things on Saturday, including this situation. Here is what he had to say when speaking to the media.
Heupel's Initial Comments on Tennessee Throwing a Pick-Six
"I said it was going to be a 12-round fight in this one. They're a good football team, so no matter how it starts, you got to continue to fight and our guys did that. Again, ultimately not on the right side of it in the details. End of the first half, nine seconds, no timeouts, you're left with a decision. Do you want two opportunities or one? So, we got a little play action, he leaves the ball inside a little bit, and it goes back for six. Big play in the football game for sure. But again, how you come out and fight, you know, defense gets a stop, offense scores. After the turnover, we got to do something with that. We've got a chance to change that game," Heupel said in his press conference appearance when speaking to the media.
Heupel on If The Call Was Predictable
"I mean, they understand the situation as well. Got a one-two read, and ultimately, we have to be on the right side of it. It's there or it's not. We have to be accurate with the ball. If not, throw it away, you got one more play. And that's not me putting it on Joey (Aguilar) either. Like ultimately, it's all of us."
Heupel on When the Play Call Was Made
"We made that choice after the timeout."