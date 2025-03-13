Everything Nico Iamaleava Said Following Tennessee Volunteers Spring Practice #3
Everything Nico Iamaleava had to say following Tennessee's third spring football practice
Tennessee wrapped up their first spring practice in pads and their third total spring practice of the offseason on Wednesday. Following the practice, Nico Iamaleava had the opportunity to speak to the media at the press conference.
Here is everything he had to say.
Iamaleava on becoming a leader
"Yeah I think just for me getting out in front of the whole team really. I got comfortable with speaking to my individual position groups and offensive. I think when it comes to the whole offense and defense and the whole team hearing your voice, I think that's the biggest thing for me. Just stepping out of my shell man, you know I wasn't very comfortable speaking in front of large crowds and stuff like that but I've taken that next step and that's something I'm continuing to work on."
Iamaleava on Chris Brazzell becoming a leader
“I’ve taken that leadership role in trying to lead the young guys in that receiver room. We’ve got a lot of young guys in the receiver room and obviously Chris Brazzell is taking that next step and taking lead of that receiver room. I asked him to watch over those young guys and make sure they’re ready to go when their number gets called. I think just collectively us as a whole and us doing it together has been a big part for us this spring.”
Iamaleava on if he took anything from Dylan Sampson, Bru McCoy, or Cooper Mays as a leader
“They always told me to be myself man, they know that I’m not the loudest, I’m not the rara guy to get everybody. At the same time you know I need to be in certain instances. They just told me to always be myself, you don’t got to be nobody else and don’t change yourself to try to portray this image of a good leader. Just to be myself and I feel I’ve been doing a good job of that.”
Iamaleava on if he feels it’s his time to be a leader
“I think last year was really for me the time to go. You know with me just taking that starting role. You know with me being loud last year I obviously had a lot of support from the Vets and Coop and those guys but, This year has been a challenge for me to that next big step. Ib got some help from guys like Miles (Kitselman) and Ethan Davis, you know leadership council I think have helped with that.”
Iamaleava on what he addressed at practice
“I think I’d rather not discuss what we did as a team. What happens out there stays out on the field.”
Iamaleava on last season
“I think as a whole, you know there were several games as a whole that we didn’t play at our full potential man, I think it all starts in that offseason and building rapports with the guys, just building the trust with the guys.”
Iamaleava on what part of his game he is most confident in heading into this spring
“For me I think it’s just me knowing the offense and just playing fast. The more you get comfortable playing in the offense the more it allows you to play free, and I think that’s where I’m at right now.
Iamaleava on if he called Matthews to come out to California or if he called Iamaleava
“I told Mike to come out to Cali, Chris was supposed to come out but couldn’t make it but I told Mike to come out to Cali.”
Iamaleava on if he thinks Matthews has the ability to be the No. 1 guy for him
“For sure. I think mike and Chris and Braylon Staley, I think all three of those guys got that opportunity to be a number one.”
Iamaleava on his weight
“Weight wise I’m at 220 right now, I want to get up to 225-230 just to be able to endure some of those hits. I think I’m in a good spot right now.”
Iamaleava on what Tennessee can do to capitalize on big plays more often
“Yeah I think just time with our receivers. There were a lot of miscues out there that happened last season. I think that was just us not being on the same page so the more reps we get in practice and you know just keep practicing so in the game time it’s easy.”
Iamaleava on how California helped him and Mike get on the same page since returning to Tennessee
“It’s been great. I think it definitely strengthened our bond, just him coming over to my house in Cali and to see what it’s like in California. I think it just strengthened our bond and Mike’s got a lot of potential and I can’t wait to see him play.”
Iamaleava on showing Matthews around California
“Yeah I showed him. Couple of places. Went out to eat and smoothies and we went to play a little bit of basketball. No volleyball.”
Iamaleava on Wendell Moe
“Yeah I know Moe, I went to high school with Moe. He was a senior and I was a freshman, no when he was a junior I was a freshman and then I ended up transferring out after my freshman year so I never really ended up playing with Moe. I always knew Moe and his whole family in high school and it’s crazy how it spins full circle and now we are on the same team.”
Iamaleava on Moe in high school
“I always knew Moe was a dog man he is a dog and he is going to hit somebody so I was glad when we got him on our team and I can’t wait to see him work to.”
Iamaleava on Amari Jefferson
“Amari Jefferson, man yeah it’s been great man. He’s only been out with us catching balls so far, you know he’s still coming back from injuries and stuff. Yeah man it’s been great to have Amari.”
Iamaleava on how different it is without Cooper Mays
“Coop was one of the best to do it man. Statt’s taking on that role and I can’t wait to see Satt play man he’s been a great piece for us even last year coming in as a freshman, taking a lot of reps in practice so I’ve always had a good rapport with Satt.”
Iamaleava on if he has to communicate more with the center now that mays is gone
“Obviously Satt knows his stuff and I’m not going to take anything away from Satt but, yeah I try to make sure the protections are right and make sure we are in the right position to execute plays.”
