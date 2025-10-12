Everything Tennessee Football's Joey Aguilar, Josh Josephs, and Jordan Ross Said After Win Over Arkansas
The Vols were back at home after a well needed bye week. Tennessee welcomed Arkansas to Knoxville and then sent the Razorbacks back to Fayetteville with a 34-31 loss.
Give Arkansas a lot of credit for competing the way they did. The head coach was just relieved of his duties following the team's loss to Notre Dame last weekend.
Following the conclusion of the game Josh Heupel and selected players met with the press. Joey Aguilar, Joshua Josephs, and Jordan Ross were among the selected players chosen to speak to the media.
Joey Aguilar on Late Injury Scare and New Defensive Looks for Arkansas
"Yeah. No, I feel good right now, but yeah, that ball was deep in my stomach. That took the air out of me for sure," Aguilar explained.
Yeah, for sure, you know, the past two weeks kind of going against like four different defenses, not sure what we're going to get, but you know, prepared for whatever they came out in and they came out in a certain defense, tried to switch it up in the second half, but you know, we just stayed to our preparation and just executed as an offense," Aguilar told reporters.
Jordan Ross on the Edge Guys
"Honestly, I feel like we're family. Like that whole LEO group, we have our own position group. I feel like we're all connected. Like we treat it like brotherhood, to be honest. Coach Chop has put us all together so much and we go through practice, and I feel like we're just really closer than last year and we're, I can say Josh (Josephs) is like the older brother. Caleb in the middle. I'm like the youngest in there, that whole group right there," Ross said.
Joshua Josephs Makes Sense of Defensive Production
"I don't know, honestly. Uh, I don't, since like the first game, first week, I remember being asked a question similar to this and asked how the defense played and I still don't feel like we played up to a standard we should be playing at. So, I don't really like seeing that no matter, regardless of whatever turnovers we have or regardless of how many times we score on defense. I don't like giving up yards and I don't like seeing that as a defense because I know that as a defense, we're way better than that.
