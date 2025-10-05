What Hendon Hooker Said About Nico Iamaleava Following Penn State vs UCLA
The Tennessee Volunteers were off on Saturday, so by nature fans attracted to other games, including a game that showcased a former Tennessee football quarterback. That player being Nico Iamaleava, who transferred away from Tennessee after a dispute in the off-season. He entered the same day of the Orange and White game.
He hasn't seen a lot of success at UCLA, but he had his first taste of success on Saturday against arguably the toughest team on their schedule. The Bruins defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions who was ranked as the 7th best team in the nation. This was a huge win for the former Vols QB as he put the team on his back with three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.
This caught the attention of many, including a former Tennessee quarterback and curret Carolina Panthers QB Hendon Hooker. Hooker made an instagram story post that stated "Hoop Brudda !!!" with a picture of Nico and his stats. There are two types of people at Tennessee, there are the people who still like Nico and the ones who simply don't, but at the end of the day his performance on Saturday was huge and it is no shock that a guy like Hooker would acknowledge it.
