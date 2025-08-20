Head Coach Josh Heupel Gives An Update On WR Amari Jefferson
Tennessee will have a revamped WR room after losing a couple of pieces and acquiring new players in the portal. The Vols will also depend on some younger guys to help fill out the room in Mike Matthews, Braylon Staley, Travis Smith Jr and more. One of the additions will be newly acquired WR Amari Jefferson in the transfer portal from Alabama.
He missed the entire 2024 season due to a hip injury. Coach Heupel talked about his development and what he has been able to do in fall camp and practice thus far.
“Yeah. uh Amari uh coming off of the the hip surgery uh as he on boarded here uh was limited throughout the course of the workout, offseason, the winter part of it and then um you know got an opportunity uh in spring ball um to to kind of grow on the back half of it a little bit on the football side of it,” said coach Heupel. “Did a great job during the course of the summer uh dramatically changing his body. He's a guy that's made some plays out there, on the practice field, in the stadium, and during our scrimmages as well. Expect him to continue to grow throughout the course of the the fall here.”
Jefferson can be a missing piece for the Volunteers and come in and make an impact for the Volunteers during his redshirt freshman campaign. Coming out of high school, he was a four-star prospect and a top 200 national prospect. He starred at Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He now returns home and looks to take advantage of his opportunity with the Vols.
