How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers vs Ohio State Buckeyes
Tennessee and Ohio State are set for a huge matchup. Here is how you can watch this highly anticipated game.
Tennessee is set for their biggest game since their 1998 championship against Florida State as this game could move them one step closer to the championship or shoot their hopes down entirely.
The Vols will be matching up with Ohio State in the first round of the 12-team playoffs. This is the first 12-team playoffs ever. The new system does include first-round home games for the higher seed in the matchup and that means the Vols will be against the Buckeyes in Ohio.
Tennessee fans plan to travel to what they have called “Neyland North”. On multiple ticket sites, the majority of the tickets bought have been inside the state of Tennessee.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game so you can properly tune in.
- When: Saturday, December 21st, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
- Line: -7 Ohio State
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Buckeyes 65.3%, Vols 34.7%
- Watch: ABC/ESPN
- Ohio State Player To Watch: Will Howard
- Tennessee Player To Watch: Dylan Sampson
