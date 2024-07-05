Is Nico Iamaleava a True Heisman Trophy Dark Horse?
Is Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava a true dark horse for the Heisman Trophy?
The Tennessee Volunteers will have a new face under center this season as Nico Iamaleava is set to be the team's full-time starter for the 2024 college football season. The former high-profile recruit has one start under his belt in the Citrus Bowl against Iowa last season, and the expectations are already high for Iamaleava, but is he a true dark horse candidate for the Heisman this year?
For starters, let's look at his current odds. According to Draft Kings, Iamaleava's Heisman odds are +1800, which is the seventh-highest odds. So not exactly the most overlooked candidate from an odds perspective, but still not exactly viewed as one of the players to take home the award this season.
Iamaleava will also need the ability to have his fair share of Heisman moments and with Tennessee's schedule this season that shouldn't be a problem. The Volunteers will travel to Norman to play Oklahoma, host Alabama and travel to Athens to play Georgia. If Iamaleava has some big-time moments during those games, then he will surely have the 'wow' factor that everyone wants in a Heisman winner.
The next question is will he be good enough to win it in his first year as a starter? Iamaleava is plenty talented to not only play quarterback in the SEC but draw in national awards as well. He didn't stuff the stat sheet against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, but he displayed his ability to compete at a high level and someone who completely understands the game of football, even in his first collegiate start. Head coach Josh Heupel has proven his offense can be ultra-successful with talented quarterback play and that's exactly what Iamaleava appears to be for the Volunteers.
