Javin Gordon's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Tennessee is set to travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the first time since getting stunned by the Razorbacks in 2024. The 19-14 loss was stunning, as Tennessee was ranked 4th in the country.

Now the Vols go to Northwest Arkansas as the 15th-ranked team in the country, looking to defeat Arkansas behind new starting quarterback George MacIntyre. On the other side, Arkansas will be led by a new head coach in that 2024 game, as Ryan Silverfield has taken over.

While Arkansas might not be off to a great start to its 2026 season, sitting at just 2-3 and 0-2 in SEC play, that does not mean Tennessee can overlook them.

Javin Gordon, one of the Vols' most dynamic weapons on offense, has not played since the second game of the season against Georgia Tech, missing the last three contests.

Duane Morris has stepped up in his absence, being a solid backup to DeSean Bishop, but getting Gordon back would still greatly help Tennessee in this SEC matchup.

Javin Gordon’s Injury Status Ahead of Arkansas Game

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) hands the ball off to running back Javin Gordon (6) during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gordon is listed as questionable on Tennessee’s initial injury report for the game.

The Tulane transfer has rushed for 79 yards on 20 carries this season. With the Green Wave last season, he rushed for 516 yards and five touchdowns.

Ahead of the season, Javin Gordon was named by ESPN as an “under-the-radar” player for Tennessee.

More About Tennessee Vs Arkansas

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws the ball during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As previously mentioned, George MacIntyre is set to start at quarterback for Tennessee for the first time. The former four-star recruit took over at quarterback in the first half against Auburn, going 8-for-10 for 86 yards.

Tennessee has one of the best rushing attacks in the country, even without Gordon. DeSean Bishop currently ranks third in the SEC in rushing yards, and he will have to help open up the pass game for the young MacIntyre if Tennessee wants to be successful on offense against Arkansas.

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